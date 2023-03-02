Luther Classical College, a conservative, 501©(3) Lutheran school set to open in 2025 in Casper, announced its academic dean on Saturday.

Ryan MacPherson, who hails from Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota, will start his work as academic dean on Aug. 1, according to an email from the college.

Mount Hope Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church in Casper, which are both in the Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod denomination, are involved in the planning and preparation of the college. Lutheran churches in Wyoming and around the country are helping to support it. A plot of land next to Mount Hope Lutheran Church and School is dedicated for the building of the college, which is set to be start classes in the fall semester of 2025. The college’s website lists a timeline of planned goals for the college; this month features the announcement of the academic dean and the conceptual designs for the campus finalized.

The college is still seeking accreditation, its website says. The next goal on its list is the first annual Christian Culture Conference, which is planned for two days in June in Casper.

MacPherson has a doctorate degree in history and philosophy of science from the University of Notre Dame. He has been at Bethany Lutheran College since he graduated with his Ph.D. and teaches in the history department of the school. He is a director of apologetics and worldview studies in the religion department. MacPherson has developed curricula for several different majors at the college.

He is also founding director of the Evangelical Lutheran Synod’s Center for Apologetics and Worldviews and helped found the Hausvater Project, which provides resources for fathers to lead home devotions, the email says.

“It has been a joy working with the LCC team, envisioning a classical, Lutheran curriculum that will prepare students for godly service in their families, in their congregations, and in the broader society,” MacPherson said in the email.

The college will offer degrees in the liberal arts but is also working with Casper College to offer an “A.A. in a trade and learn the necessary skills for gainful employment,” the website says.

“Many of my closest brothers in Christ are blue-collar workers who lead their families in prayer, serve on church council, and have been of great encouragement to me in difficult times,” MacPherson noted in the email.

MacPherson has served on the Curriculum and Academic Affairs Committee for Luther Classical College since fall 2021.