New non-denominational Christian secondary school to open in east Casper

Mark Earwood spent 12 years earning a pretty good living in Texas’ oil and gas industry. He was well-paid, but miserable.
“Every weekend, I was dreading Monday coming,” he recalled.
It was divine intervention, he explained, that ultimately led him to the new Casper Christian School, a non-denominational middle and high school opening this September in east Casper.
But we’ll get to that.
At the same time Earwood was dreading going to work every day, his young family found themselves in a little town an hour outside Austin, Texas. Nearby his new home, a small Christian school was just opening its doors.
His wife Laura wanted to enroll their fourth-grade son, but Earwood wouldn’t have it.
“I was the one that was going, ‘My tax dollars are going to the public school. I’m not paying anything for private education.’ So I successfully stymied that, and we put our son in the public school,” Earwood said.
The feeling didn’t hold. Earwood noticed his son’s attitude changing. He was picking up bad words and poor behavior. At one point, he said his son asked him directly if he could switch schools.
So Earwood relented.
The school was so new that when he submitted his son’s application, the administrator’s asked Earwood, who has a degree in political science, if he would teach the 12th-grade government class. Though initially reluctant, he agreed.
The decision changed the trajectory of the rest of his life.
“When I went into that classroom and I started teaching those seniors, I was bit. It was like, this is what was missing,” he said.
That was 20 years ago. In the decades since, Earwood has led three separate schools and now hopes to guide another start-up into sustainability.
He’s in the process of getting Casper Christian School accredited through the Association of Christian Schools International. The program already promises to meet the state’s Hathaway Scholarship criteria.
“I always say that a Christian School is a lot like a restaurant — you’ve got about two years to establish your reputation,” Earwood said.
The school itself has had its fair share of tumult. Founder Jack Olsen — affectionately called “Pastor Jack” by parishioners, parents, staff and students — had a vision for a non-denominational Christian high school in Casper. No such option existed for the city’s older students, so Olsen has spent the last several years enticing support from around the community.
His team had hoped the school would be ready for the 2020-2021 academic year, but like most else, the pandemic threw a wrench in those plans.
But now, more than a year later, the school has a full roster of educators and room for roughly 120 students, who will have their first day on Sept. 1 in a leased space adjacent to Restoration Church.
Among the educators are Allee and Ryan Harrison. For them, it all started with an ice cream social.
High school sweethearts and relative newlyweds, the couple had just graduated from the University of Wyoming with teaching degrees but no surefire place to use them. The Casper natives hoped to stay close to friends and family but were beginning to give up hope.
Allee found herself at Cascade Coffee, a new cafe and Christian bookstore, where a friend invited her to an ice cream social in support of a new Christian school. While at the event, Pastor Jack approached the pair and asked if they knew any teachers.
“What’s crazy is they needed us so badly, and we had no idea,” Allee said. “And then God not only said, ‘I’m going to give you what you need, but I’m gonna give you so much more than that, too.’”
Allee is now the school’s math teacher. Her husband Ryan will teach health and physical education.
Laura Milne, whose 12-year-old daughter will be among the school’s inaugural class, said her family is eager for the more focused attention her student will receive.
“This school district is just getting bigger, classes are getting bigger, and what it boils down to is my kids just don’t get enough individual instruction,” she said. “They’re just isn’t a lot of options.”
She and her husband, County Commissioner Jim Milne, are also hopeful about their child receiving a Christian education.
“I am excited because I feel like my daughter needs to have a Christian education and I want a Christian education that has a worldview. So she isn’t going to be hidden from anything, but she’ll learn how to kind of respond to that worldview,” Milne said.
While the school’s first day is Sept. 1, the facility will have a dedication ceremony on Aug. 26.
The school is currently accepting new students. Tuition for sixth through eight graders is advertised at $6,000 for the academic year. Tuition for students between ninth and 12th grades is advertised at $6,500.
Those interested in enrolling are encouraged to contact the school at 307-258-9011.
