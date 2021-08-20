New non-denominational Christian secondary school to open in east Casper

Among the educators are Allee and Ryan Harrison. For them, it all started with an ice cream social.

High school sweethearts and relative newlyweds, the couple had just graduated from the University of Wyoming with teaching degrees but no surefire place to use them. The Casper natives hoped to stay close to friends and family but were beginning to give up hope.

Allee found herself at Cascade Coffee, a new cafe and Christian bookstore, where a friend invited her to an ice cream social in support of a new Christian school. While at the event, Pastor Jack approached the pair and asked if they knew any teachers.

“What’s crazy is they needed us so badly, and we had no idea,” Allee said. “And then God not only said, ‘I’m going to give you what you need, but I’m gonna give you so much more than that, too.’”

Allee is now the school’s math teacher. Her husband Ryan will teach health and physical education.

Laura Milne, whose 12-year-old daughter will be among the school’s inaugural class, said her family is eager for the more focused attention her student will receive.