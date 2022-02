A downtown Casper building has a new look.

Signage on the building, on the northeast corner of Durbin and First streets, now displays the name of telecommunications giant Lumen Technologies.

The company, which formerly went by the name CenturyLink, has owned the building for many years, but hadn't updated the signage until recently to reflect its current name, a spokesman said.

Joshua Wolfson is the editor of the Casper Star-Tribune. Find him on Twitter @joshwolfson.

