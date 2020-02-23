New teen homeless shelter opens in Casper on Lifesteps Campus

The organization was looking to grow. The church mission board was looking for a template to follow. And that was it. Someone just needed to steer the ship.

Neely had retired as the assistant principal of Kelly Walsh High School only 18 months earlier. She was standing in Walmart when she got a call from Hinderliter, who told her it was time to come out of retirement.

“I’ve always had a passion for kids at risk,” Neely said.

So, of course, she was in too.

The old building they’re in now guards the very back of Lifesteps Campus. It was once an orphanage, but it’s worn a lot of faces over the years, Hinderliter said.

There are two wings in the building, room for four girls and six boys. Hinderliter thinks the girls side will be full within the next month.

The boys side is still being renovated, but Hinderliter expects it will be ready by May.

Getting the house ready has been hectic but uplifting for Hinderliter.

“This is a community project,” she said, meaning the community has embraced it and made it possible. Volunteers have worked hundreds of hours, painting walls, restoring furniture.