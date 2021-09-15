New trail connects Wolf Creek neighborhood to Morad Park

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Right now we’re in the process of 'spoking' into that area," she said.

It usually takes the trust three to five years to bring a project from dream to reality, Emery said. In addition to planning and design, the nonprofit must wait for a green light from the city, raise money and apply for grants before construction can begin.

But the payoff is always worth it, said David Hough, president of the trust's board of directors.

"It’s on the drawing board for so long," he said after cutting the ribbon to the new trail Wednesday.

The Platte River Trails Trust has been active since 1982. For the past several years, its focused on making the trail system more accessible to farther-flung or isolated parts of the city.

It recently hosted its flagship fundraiser, Riverfest, in late August. Held alongside the Rotary Club of Casper's Great Duck Derby, the event brought brew tasting, food trucks and live music to Crossroads Park.

This year's Riverfest drew 1,500 visitors and pulled in $40,000. All proceeds will go toward an upcoming project connecting Paradise Valley Park to the Robertson Road Trail, Emery said.