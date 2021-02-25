NIC Fest canceled for 2021

This year’s NIC Fest, an annual art festival typically held in June by the Nicolaysen Art Museum, has been canceled due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to museum directors.

In its place, and in preparation for next year’s event, Executive Director Andy Couch said the museum is working on building an online platform to connect with the community virtually.

“During this difficult time, we plan to create smaller, more intimate events with relevant partnerships that are in the best interest of the sustainability of the museum and the safety of our community,” Couch said in a statement Thursday.

Attendance at the Nic is down almost 70% from 2019. Add that to a reduction in programming and cancelled events and exhibition openings over the last year, and the museum has reported a loss of more than $200,000 in revenue. Donations, sponsorships, grants and COVID-19 relief funding have helped keep the doors open for some exhibitions and limited programming.

"The Nic Board of Directors and staff will continue to work together to reinvent our annual event for next year,” Michael Bond, chairman of the Nic’s board, said in Thursday’s statement. “The Nicolaysen Art Museum remains the cultural hub of Wyoming, and we look forward to the continued support of our sponsors and public."

Visitors can still head to the Nic for its newest exhibition of Salvador Dali prints from the museum’s permanent collection, or to see work by Clint Saunders, Barbara Rogers, Isaiah Findley and Dick Termes through the spring.

