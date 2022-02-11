NIC Fest to make a comeback this summer

NIC Fest, Casper’s annual outdoor art fair, is officially returning.

The festival, run by the Nicolaysen Art Museum, is one of Casper’s biggest summertime events. Since it kicked off 2004, it’s brought dozens of regional artists, vendors and musicians to the city.

It’s the first time in three years the Nicolaysen is hosting it — it was called off in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum expects NIC Fest, which is set to run from June 10-12, to draw some 15,000 visitors, according to its website. It overlaps with the first weekend of one of Casper’s other big summer attractions, the College National Finals Rodeo competition.

For the most part, the festival will be the same as previous years. There’ll be dozens of booths selling artwork, crafts, food trucks, a “family fun zone” and a lineup of live music, said Katie Couch, the museum’s director of communications.

The Nicolaysen is planning on one major addition to the festival, however: a beer garden offering a taste of Casper’s growing craft beer scene. Local microbrewery Skull Tree will be offering a special NIC Fest brew for the occasion.

Some artist booths will be set up indoors — inside the museum’s McMurry Gallery — this time around, too.

“We wanted to invite people in and make the building a part of the experience,” Couch said.

The pandemic’s been hard on the arts, and the Nicolaysen is no exception. In 2020, attendance at the museum was down 70%, the Star-Tribune reported last year. Following cuts to exhibits and programs, the Nicolaysen took a serious revenue hit. The museum doesn’t make much money from NIC Fest, said Couch. That’s partly why it didn’t happen last year (in addition to COVID concerns).

NIC Fest canceled for 2021 This year’s NIC Fest, an annual art festival typically held in June by the Nicolaysen Art Museum, has been canceled due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a two-year pandemic slump, Casper is eager to see NIC Fest make a comeback, Couch said. Word of its return is already stirring up buzz.

“We’ve gotten emails already from people who have been vendors in the past, bands that have come before, they’re asking, ‘OK, can I get on the list?’” Couch said.

Since the festival is still a few months away, the Nicolaysen doesn’t have much more to share on what’s in store. Couch said the museum will be updating its website as details get finalized.

If you’d like to have a booth at NIC fest, or want to help sponsor the event, visit the Nicolaysen Art Museum’s website at thenic.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.