NIC Fest, which marks its 16th anniversary this year, returns to downtown Casper from June 16-18.

That means it coincides with the last weekend of the College National Finals Rodeo, therefore creating two major events in one weekend for the city.

Other than that, the fest will mirror those of past years. Art. Food. Live music. Family activities. The Nicolaysen Art Museum itself. Various vendors and artists selling goods.

Visit Casper is sponsoring the stage for live music as well as being the “Saturday day sponsor,” a press release from the museum said. Townsquare Media will also be a sponsor; the museum is seeking more sponsors to help “bring this festival alive for 2023,” Trinity Attaway, the events and operations manager for the museum, said in the release.

And as always, the event is free and open to the public.

“Casper welcomes locals, as well as hundreds of state-wide and regional visitors, who gather in our community to engage in this wonderful festival,” Visit Casper is quoted as saying in the press release.

The museum recently got a new executive director, Allison Maluchnik. The previous executive director, Andy Couch, left the museum in August 2022.

Those interested in becoming a sponsor or having a vendor or artist booth at the Fest can contact the museum at thenic.org/nicfest2023.