In a dual celebration, the Nicolaysen Art Museum will be hosting a gala to honor the 100th anniversary of its downtown building and the centennial of the introduction of neon lights to the U.S.

It should not surprise you, then, that the theme is "Neon at the NIC."

The annual gala and art auction is to be held on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. "Dinner and drinks (provided by local favorite Occasions by Cory) will be accompanied by live entertainment, raffle, both silent and live art auctions, and a paddle raise," a press release from the museum says. There will be an awards ceremony as well.

According to the release, the museum put out a call for art this summer and received 119 responses. The art that they got from that call will be on display a week before the gala, where it will be auctioned off.

"Beyond this gala event, the museum is hosting an exquisite exhibit of neon artwork, Neon in the High Desert, that will grace the McMurry Gallery and finish off the calendar year of NIC exhibitions," the release noted.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their most "luminous neon attire."

“The NIC’s gala is a wonderful opportunity to support the museum, our mission and programming, as well as talented artists. This is the museum’s biggest fundraiser of the year and it would not be possible without the generous contributions from community members and artists alike," Nicolaysen Executive Director Allison Maluchnik said in the release.

Tickets can be bought online at thenic.org/neon-at-the-nic-2023-annual-art-auction-dinner/ or by calling the museum at 307-235-5247.