Nicolaysen Art Museum looking for new executive director

The Nicolaysen Art Museum is on the hunt for new leadership after Executive Director Andy Couch’s departure last month.

His replacement is still a few months out — the new director is expected to take over in early January, the Nicolaysen's board said in a Thursday news release. A committee will begin interviewing candidates in early November.

The director will help guide the downtown Casper museum’s overall vision, fundraising efforts and community engagement, among other responsibilities.

The board is asking members of the community to weigh in on where they want the museum to go from here.

"Does the NIC remain a contemporary art museum?" the release asked.

Or will the focus shift to emphasize community artists more and broaden educational programs?"

Couch came to the Nicolaysen after heading up the Claremore Museum of History in Claremore, Oklahoma. Katie Couch, his wife, was hired as the NIC's communications director.

In August, the Nicolaysen announced Andy Couch would be taking over as executive director of the Firehouse Art Center in Norman, a suburb of Oklahoma City.

He’ll also be pursuing an art Ph.D. at the University of Oklahoma, Katie Couch said.

The Couches came to the Nicolaysen in October 2020, right as COVID-19 cases exploded in Wyoming.

The pandemic hit the museum hard; in 2020, attendance at the museum was down 70%, the Star-Tribune reported last year. The Nicolaysen lost a significant amount of revenue because the pandemic forced it to cut exhibits and programs.

“We both feel like we left the museum in a better place than we found it,” she said.

Favorite exhibits from their time at the NIC include the Salvador Dali show in 2021, an exhibition celebrating the life of Wyoming resident Sissy Goodwin and "RETURN," a collection of pieces by Creative Indigenous Collective, a group of contemporary Native artists.

Under Couch’s leadership, the museum also revived NIC Fest, its annual summer arts festival. The event was suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but returned this summer.