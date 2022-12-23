Nicolaysen Art Museum to welcome new executive director in January

The Nicolaysen Art Museum’s board of directors has tapped Serve Wyoming president Allison Maluchnik as the museum’s next leader, following the departure of former executive director Andy Couch earlier this year.

The board also named sitting member Andrew Schneider as its new chair.

Maluchnik will take over starting Jan. 20, according to a release from the museum's board.

She sat on the board for about a year prior to taking the position. She’s also head of the Crimson Dawn Association, the nonprofit in charge of the Crimson Dawn Museum and Park.

Maluchnik, a Casper native, said she’s been a fan of the museum since she was a kid.

“My family and I have made many happy memories at the museum throughout my life, which has helped shape me into the person I am today,” Maluchnik said in the release. “I am excited to have the opportunity to continue working with the community to shape the Nicolaysen into the kind of cultural anchor that makes Casper a great place to live, work and play—through robust educational programming, dynamic events, and exhibits that invite everyone to have a personal experience with art.”

Neither Schneider nor Maluchnik had any specifics to share as far as future plans for the museum.

Schneider said those will likely come after the team does some more brainstorming and strategic planning.

But both said they want to keep the Nic as an anchor of the Casper community.

“I really do think that Nic is in a good position,” said Maluchnik. “There’s so much opportunity to just greatly improve and expand the arts in Casper.”

Schneider pointed to the recent mental health summit organized by Gov. Mark Gordon’s office, which the museum hosted in October.

“We have this really unique ability to house these kinds of events,” Schneider said.

Arts organizations are among those most vulnerable to economic downturn, and the Nic is no exception.

The pandemic was hard on the museum. In 2020, attendance dropped 70%, the Star-Tribune reported last year. The Nic ended up having to temporarily cut exhibits and programs, which meant it missed out on a significant amount of revenue that year.

Since then, it’s bounced back a great deal, Schneider said.

“Andy left us in good financial footing coming out of COVID,” he said.

Couch, who served as the Nic’s executive director for about two years, vacated the position in August to take over as head of the Firehouse Art Center in Norman, a suburb of Oklahoma City.

He’ll also be entering an art Ph.D. Program at the University of Oklahoma.

Correction: a previous version of this article misstated the dates for the governor's mental health summit. The summit took place Oct. 11. The Star-Tribune regrets this error.