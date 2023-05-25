Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A new exhibit at the Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper will put on display the written and pictorial works of Tom Hough, an editor for the Casper Star-Tribune who wrote a column called "Headin' Out with Tom Hough" from 1971 to 1977.

The exhibit will open Friday, and there will be an opening reception from 5:30-7:30 on the same day.

Hough, who died in 1977, was known for his love of adventure. He chronicled that in both his weekly column and his photographs.

A collection of his written and pictorial works will be on display until Aug. 24. His family -- daughter Christina Wilson, son Steve Hough and brother David Hough -- gathered and organized both the works and the exhibit, according to the Nicolaysen.

Hough was born in western Kansas and joined the U.S. Army as a paratrooper before going to college at the University of Kansas to study journalism. He joined United Press International, which led him to Cheyenne. He then worked as the editor and publisher of the Jackson Hole News&Guide before he moved to Casper in 1971.