Nicolaysen launches new summer event series featuring art, music and movies

The Nicolaysen Museum will kick off a new summer event — dubbed “NIC Nites” — starting Thursday.

The free program will take place once a month, and include art activities, food and drink vendors, live music and movies.

Thursday’s installment evening will feature an art activity hosted by the Casper Artists’ Collective starting at 5:30 p.m.

Musician Justin Baxter will perform at 6:30 p.m., followed by a screening of “The Sandlot” at 7:45 p.m.

Players from the Casper Horseheads will also be stopping by for a meet-and-greet, according to the release.

The Hangry Dog and Skull Tree Brewing will provide food and drink.

NIC Nites is partially modeled off of the museum’s former summer concert series, “Wednesday Night Live,” according to the release. The museum also wants to get more use out of its backyard area.

Dates and major details for future events haven’t been announced yet. The museum does have a couple more movies picked out, though: it’s playing “Jumanji” in July, followed by “The Goonies” in August.

The Nicolaysen is partnering with the Natrona County Library and Visit Casper for its July and August programs, respectively.

“We are excited to open up our backyard for these free community programs and new partnerships,” Nicolaysen executive director Andy Couch said in the release.

The new events follow the return of NIC Fest, the Nicolaysen’s summer arts festival. It was called off during 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s festival, which took place June 10-12, was expected to draw some 15,000 visitors. It overlapped with two other major summer events: the College National Finals Rodeo competition and Casper Pride.

