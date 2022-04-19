Nicolaysen sworn in as Natrona County commissioner

Peter Nicolaysen was sworn in as the newest Natrona County commissioner on Tuesday.

Nicolaysen takes the place left by former commissioner Brook Kaufman, who left the board and her post as CEO of Visit Casper earlier this month to join Visit Rapid City as its new CEO.

Sitting commissioners interviewed Nicolaysen and two other finalists, Dale Bohren and Rob Hill, in an open meeting Tuesday morning.

The three finalists were chosen at a Natrona County Republican Party meeting last week, from a slate of 15 candidates. Nicolaysen earned the most votes at that meeting, with 78 of 115 votes cast.

The commission selected Nicolaysen after a closed session Tuesday, swearing him in immediately after. He will begin his service officially during a work session Tuesday afternoon.

Nicolaysen emphasized the importance of a balanced budget, working with state government and maintaining the county's facilities.

The new commissioner is an attorney, though he said he "slowed down" his practice deliberately in 2018 to make more time for family. He works primarily with business and real estate clients, he said.

Nicolaysen also operates a ranch outside of Casper with his brother, and said that's informed him of issues with planning and zoning, county roads and property taxes. He's also served on numerous church, nonprofit and business boards including that of the Nicolaysen Art Museum, which his family helped sustain with a key donation in the 1970s.

"Natrona County has been good to my family for 130 years," Nicolaysen said Tuesday. "And people will hopefully judge me on my merits. That's the way I tried to approach my professional career... People also just recognize my last name, which is fine, it doesn't define me."

He said in his interview Tuesday that the county needs to maintain a good relationship with state lawmakers, as well as with federal agencies that operate in the county such as the Bureaus of Land Management and Reclamation.

As for spending the county's money, Nicolaysen said the commission should focus on investing in future generations and authorize spending only when necessary, but not so late that they're scrambling to meet emergency needs.

"You have finite resources, and the costs always keep growing," he said. "We all want the shiny, new whatever for our department...and I think that as a business owner you have to be really careful and plan for the worst, plan for the long term. And I think those translate to the county very well."

Maintaining open communication about spending with taxpayers, he added, is vital. As an attorney working in real estate, Nicolaysen said he's often heard from people who are confused about the county's assessment of their property and the Board of Equalization process, and hopes to work with the assessor and property owners to clarify and improve the process.

"I'm excited, and I look forward to it," he said. "I've got a lot to learn, and a lot of people to listen to."

Nicolaysen's appointed term will run through the end of the year. He can then run for an open two-year term or one of three four-year terms on the commission that will be up for election at that time.

