Nicolaysen to host tutu party to wrap up exhibit honoring Sissy Goodwin

The Nicolaysen Art Museum will host a tutu party next month to close out its art exhibit honoring the life and legacy of Sissy Goodwin.

Goodwin was known throughout Wyoming for wearing dresses, skirts and blouses. A self-described cross dresser, he’s remembered as an example of tolerance and an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights in the state.

“Sissy” is a slur used against people who defy traditional male gender roles, especially gay and bi men, and transgender women. Goodwin, who endured violence and harassment for the way he dressed, decided to reclaim the term by adopting it as his nickname, he told the Star-Tribune in 2017.

Goodwin died in March of 2020 at age 73. In his memory, the Nicolaysen opened “Larry Sissy Goodwin: The Fabric of His Life” in October 2021.

The exhibit draws from an assortment of media to tell Goodwin’s story — from his career, family, favorite hobbies and everything in-between. His dresses, blouses, skirts and accessories are also on display. The exhibit’s open until March 26.

Sissy Goodwin gained national attention as a Wyoming man who wore women's clothes. A year after his death, his wife is keeping his legacy alive. For the past year, Sissy Goodwin's wife has been working to preserve his memory. He opened up his life to others because he wanted to help people like him. This is her way of honoring that wish.

Community members are invited to send the show off with a tutu party at the gallery at 5:30 p.m. on March 25, according to news release Tuesday from the Nicolaysen. The museum’s Discovery Center will also host a drop-in tutu-making craft from March 22 to 25.

“I am looking forward to seeing everyone - whether your wear a TUTU or a petticoat or come in your most comfortable clothing. Please join us as we celebrate Wyoming’s diversity,” Goodwin's wife, Vickie, said in the release.

The celebration is partly inspired by 2017’s “Live and let Tutu Day,” when bars statewide asked their patrons to wear tutus in support of Goodwin and LGBTQ people in Wyoming.

"The NIC invites any business or groups in the state to celebrate with their own TUTU PARTY on March 25th, 2022, even if they cannot make it to the NIC in Casper," the museum's release said.

The event was organized to protest offensive comments about cross-dressing men by former U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi.

“I know a guy that wears a tutu and goes to the bars on Friday night and is always surprised that he gets in fights,” Enzi said while speaking at Greybull High School in April 2017.

Members of the public took the remark as an oblique reference to Goodwin, though Enzi said it wasn’t. He later apologized to Goodwin over the phone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.