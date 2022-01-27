Nicolaysen to open new western art, photography exhibits Friday

The Nicolaysen Art Museum will open three new exhibits Friday — a showcase of western art, and two photography-based displays.

“Creating the West” will explore how art contributed to the mythos of the American West as a rugged land of independence and opportunity.

The exhibit draws from the museum’s own trove of artwork, as well as some from private collections, according to a Thursday news release.

It’ll feature works from several famous western artists, including Joseph Henry Sharp, Thomas Moran and Harry Jackson.

“Our extensive collection of western works are not often displayed, and this is a great opportunity for the community to see some amazing art of the American West,” Andy Couch, executive director of the Nicolaysen, said in the release.

Two photo exhibitions will also debut Friday.

“Travel with a Purpose: Europe”, by award-winning Casper photographer Michael Flicek, captures European architecture in black-and-white.

“For me, travel has been life-changing. I see the world and the people in the world differently as a result of my travels. More importantly, I also see myself and my place in the world differently,” Flicek said in the release.

The second is a showcase of works by members of the Casper Photography Association.

That exhibit will feature photos of all stripes. Participants submitted 10 of their best photos, two of which were selected for display by the Nicolaysen’s curator of art, Amanda Yonker.

