Night skiing is coming to Hogadon
breaking top story

Night skiing is coming to Hogadon

  Updated
Hogadon

Two skiers take the lift at Hogadon Dec. 22, 2018.

 File, Star-Tribune

For the first time, you'll be able to hit the slopes at Hogadon Basin Ski Area at night this winter.

New lighting on the mountain will allow two runs, Boomerang and Park, as well as the bunny hill, to be open for skiing from 3 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays during the ski season.

Casper City Council voted Tuesday evening to approve the proposed fees for night skiing, listed below. All skiing for those under 5 or over 70 years old is free.

Season passes

Adult (19+) added to season pass - $50

Youth (13-18) added to season pass - $40

Child (6-12) added to season pass - $30

Adult night skiing only season pass - $110

Youth night skiing only season pass - $88

Child night skiing only season pass - $66

Single tickets

65-69 years old or active military - $20

Adult - $25

Youth - $20

Child - $15

