No. 15 Casper College men's soccer overwhelms Western Nebraska CC

The onslaught started early and continued until the halftime horn sounded 45 minutes later. By that point, the 15th-ranked Casper College men’s soccer team had built a 6-1 lead over Western Nebraska Community College on Wednesday at the North Casper Soccer Complex.

The T-Birds (7-1-0 overall, 5-1-0 Region IX) added one more goal in the second half for the 7-1 victory, the team’s fifth in a row.

Jack Pascoe had two goals for the T-Birds, with Cristian Gonzalez, Kevin Tauzia, Jesper van Halderen, Danny Diaz (Natrona County) and Leo Savora also finding the back of the net.

“We just have a massive amount of attacking players,” Casper College head coach Ben McArthur stated. “And right now they’re playing with a lot of confidence.”

Gonzalez got things started when his free kick from 25 yards out went over the Western Nebraska wall and off the crossbar before bouncing into the net. It was the third consecutive game in which the freshman from Phoenix, Arizona, had scored.

“Cristian is playing so well right now,” McArthur said. “He’s just on fire.”