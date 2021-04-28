No. 15 Casper College men's soccer overwhelms Western Nebraska CC

The onslaught started early and continued until the halftime horn sounded 45 minutes later. By that point, the 15th-ranked Casper College men’s soccer team had built a 6-1 lead over Western Nebraska Community College on Wednesday at the North Casper Soccer Complex.
The T-Birds (7-1-0 overall, 5-1-0 Region IX) added one more goal in the second half for the 7-1 victory, the team’s fifth in a row.
Jack Pascoe had two goals for the T-Birds, with Cristian Gonzalez, Kevin Tauzia, Jesper van Halderen, Danny Diaz (Natrona County) and Leo Savora also finding the back of the net.
“We just have a massive amount of attacking players,” Casper College head coach Ben McArthur stated. “And right now they’re playing with a lot of confidence.”
Gonzalez got things started when his free kick from 25 yards out went over the Western Nebraska wall and off the crossbar before bouncing into the net. It was the third consecutive game in which the freshman from Phoenix, Arizona, had scored.
“Cristian is playing so well right now,” McArthur said. “He’s just on fire.”
Pascoe made it 2-0 minutes later with a penalty kick after Keita Chochi was fouled in the box. Tauzia’s third goal of the season pushed the lead to 3-0 before the Cougars got one back on a penalty kick past Casper College goalkeeper Konnor Macy.
The T-Birds got it back in a hurry, though, with van Haldersen scoring his team-leading fifth goal of the season. Diaz pushed the advantage to 5-1 with a blast from 20 yards out into the lower left corner. Savora completed the first-half barrage off a corner kick. After the Western Nebraska keeper made the initial save, the sophomore from Switzerland was pounced on the rebound and slid the ball into the back post.
“I thought we played a complete game,” McArthur admitted. “This is a game we were expected to win, but we had just played four big games in a row and I was curious as to how we would respond.
“Right now, the guys are trusting each other and they don’t care who scores,” he added. “All they care about is winning.”
Pascoe notched the game’s final goal off an assist from Douglas freshman Travis Tigert.
Macy, a freshman from Worland, was in net the first 45 minutes before giving way to Carlos Guardado, who didn’t allow a goal in his first action as a T-Bird.
Casper College has a chance to secure the Region IX regular-season championship on Sunday against visiting Central Wyoming College.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN