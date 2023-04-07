The Utah pilot killed in a private plane crash on March 21 southeast of Alcova Reservoir died from massive blunt force injuries, Natrona County Coroner Jim Whipps announced Friday.

Brett Dean Smith, 49, of Hyrum, Utah, died as a result of his single-engine aircraft hitting the ground, the statement said. His cause of death was determined following autopsy and toxicology results.

There were no apparent health concerns or medical events that led to the crash, Whipps said. Toxicology results showed no signs of the pilot being impaired.

The National Transpiration Safety Board is still investigating the cause of the crash, which may take significant time due to the location of the site, he said.

There are also hazards associated with recovering evidence from the secluded location. The crash happened in a sloped, mountain terrain area southeast of Alcova Reservoir.

Smith was flying a Cessna 182S manufactured in 1998, Federal Aviation Administration Records show. The plane was registered to a Kansas-based company, Hawkeye Helicopter, that performs inspection work and aerial patrols, the company's website states.

Federal records show Smith's plane crashed two times before -- both times with different pilots.

A 51-year-old pilot struck a tree and crashed in 2001, causing substantial damage to the plane, a National Transportation Safety Board report shows.

Ten years later, a 36-year-old man collided with the tops of several trees and crashed the same plane in Colorado, a safety board report shows. The airplane sustained substantial damage.

All three incidents involved the same serial number and registration number —18280260 and N314FR. A registration number can be reused, but a serial number cannot, a FAA spokesperson said in an email.

On the afternoon of March 21, a private aircraft company asked law enforcement dispatchers in Casper for help locating a small airplane that Smith was flying, the Natrona County Sherrif's Office said. Authorities started searching for a possible downed plane, as the plane and the pilot were both missing.

Private search planes eventually located a crash site following a three-hour search and rescue operation, the sheriff's office said.

By this time, it was getting dark outside. A Wyoming Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter arrived to continue the search with specialty equipment. There was a command post established on Kortes Road.

The helicopter confirmed the downed aircraft and took two searchers to traverse into the heavily wooded and remote terrain, the sheriff's office said.

They also confirmed there was one dead person on board. Recovery efforts were finished by the next night.

Smith was buried in the Riverdale Idaho Cemetary next to his older brother Brian Gamble Smith on March 31.