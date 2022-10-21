No ice rink for David Street Station this year

David Street Station won't have ice skating this year, the organization announced in a letter to the community on Friday

"Due to supply chain issues that are out of our control," the letter states, "our supplier has made us aware that they do not have an available chiller for us to rent this year (and yes, we reached out far in advance.)"

Many efforts were made to find a new chiller to power the ice rink, but the station found itself out of luck when no companies had an available machine for an affordable price. The letter stated that to pay for a new chiller rental -- which was almost triple the price of the one that they usually rent -- would be "financially irresponsible to (their) operational health."

The station has offered ice skating for several years. But organizers are just not at a place where they can say yes to purchasing their own chiller, the letter states.

"We know you might be wondering why don’t we just buy a chiller instead of rent one, but with a limited yearly budget, it simply is a cost ($300K+/- pre-covid) that we can’t pay out all at once in our current financial state," the letter reads. "It would be our hope that we can eventually raise enough funds to be able to purchase an ice rink chiller, so that our facility and community never have to experience this uncertainty again," it stated.

Rest assured, the station said, organizers are not done planning for Christmastime events yet. They mentioned several in the letter.

They include, but are not limited to:

holiday markets;

photos and activities with Santa;

an ugly sweater party;

live music under the lights;

holiday themed gatherings; and

the Community Christmas Tree lighting.

There's still a "but," though. Those events hinge on the station being able to procure a "large commercial canopy with walls that would create a sheltered event space, that also fits within (their) financial limitations." They need an industrial heater, too.

"We already began reaching out to companies near and far. Whether this type of solution comes from a company or another non-profit, we will be open to any help from our community to make something of this caliber happen, the letter states. "If we are able to secure this type of covered space, no matter snow, rain, or shine, it will be event time!"

The station apologized in the letter but also said that "if you or an organization you know would like to get involved, potentially sponsor a new winter event, or have access to a large industrial tent or free industrial sized heater, don’t hesitate to reach out to us at info@davidstreetstation.com."