It's a cat lover's purrr-adise.

And no, it not the Casper Humane Society or Metro Animal Control Center or some niche, cat-themed Etsy shop. It's Whiskers & Meows café, Wyoming's first cat café. And it's in Casper in the Sunrise Shopping Center on Poplar Street.

Born out of the owner's daughter's love for all things cats and their family's travels around the country visiting other similar businesses, Whiskers & Meows houses 13 cats, 11 adoptable and two that are permanent fixtures at the business. They get the cats from Metro, although they currently have a waiting list of people wanting to give their cats to the café to be adopted out.

"‘ ... We’d like to do something different here. And then just her (the daughter's) love for cats and being able to adopt those out and give people an experience, rather than a cat in a cage," the owner said. "‘Cause cats’ personalities are so much different when they’re in a cage versus when they’re free-roaming."

The owner's girls, both teenagers, essentially run the place, she noted. She's just there for "bankroll and the support." This is their passion project and their dream.

Relying heavily on a booking system, Whiskers & Meows asks that customers make an appointment online before they come in, because they only accept 10 people at a time in the cat room, though they do take walk-ins. But again -- only 10 people, so walk-ins take a chance.

Feline playground

The space is divided down the middle into two rooms: one where the cats live and the other where the food and drink are sold. There are two windows into the cat room, but the owners plan to add a floor-to-ceiling window when you first walk in. The cat room itself is a giant feline playground, with scratching posts and climbing towers and profiles of each cat, along with their picture, on the wall. In the middle sits a giant table whose base spells out the word "MEOW."

The décor, of course, stays with the feline theme, with cat art and a big neon sign in the cat room that says, "Are you kitten me?" in a scripty font. It's all gentle, pastel colors, like lavender and blush pink.

The café has been a work-in-progress for over a year. The owners found the space last July and then had to renovate it completely to fit its new purpose, adding the dividing wall and the windows. To be able to sell food and drink -- you can purchase several desserts, like gelato and taiyaki, as well as boba teas and Italian sodas -- they had to work with the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, which the owner called "amazing," as they built the space and brought in the cats.

Patrons can bring food and drink into the room, though they must keep in mind that the cats will try to eat it.

There are some other ground rules: socks only, no shoes; kids 15 and under can't pick up the cats; no flash photography; don't wake a sleeping cat.

And everyone who's visited so far has been very supportive, the owner said.

“They’ve been great. They love it, because it’s an experience. So it’s been really good," she said. "We’ve gotten a lot of feedback. We always tell people, ‘If there’s anything we can improve on, please tell us.’"

Cat-themed events

Encouraged by the positive responses, the owners have several future events planned, including speed dating with the cats around Valentine's Day, yoga with the cats, Cats Against Humanity -- a board game night -- and tats with cats, working with a local tattoo shop.

In the in-between, Whiskers & Meows offers a new place to hang out, she said.

"We just want people to know, even if you’re not looking to adopt, this is a really good place. Over half of landlords don’t accept cats, and so if you can’t have a cat at your apartment, you’re welcome to come and hang out with cats here."

(If you do want to adopt, you must apply and be interviewed with the cats so that they owner's girls can determine if you and the cat are a good fit for each other. It's not a first-come-first-serve operation.)

You can book a time to go to the café at caspercatcafé.com.

