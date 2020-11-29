No large event but still plenty to do at open National Historic Trails Interpretive Center

The Bureau of Land Management has opted to not hold the yearly Holiday on the Homestead event in December at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, due to safety concerns caused by the coronavirus. There are still holiday activities that will take place at the trails center, which remains open to the public.

The trails center is currently on winter hours, which are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and there is never an admission charge.

The Holiday on the Homestead event, which is traditionally held on the second weekend of December, is historically well attended, with more than 1,000 people attending in 2019. Staff anticipates the festive event will return in 2021.

“We are saddened to announce that we will not be holding this cherished annual event,” said Katy Kuhnel, acting director of the trails center. “However, the safety of the public is a paramount concern for us, and we could not in good conscience hold a large public event where we could not totally ensure the safety of those attending. With that said, we are still open to the public and will be having some unique exhibits and opportunities and encourage the public to come visit us.”