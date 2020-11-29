No large event but still plenty to do at open National Historic Trails Interpretive Center

The Bureau of Land Management has opted to not hold the yearly Holiday on the Homestead event in December at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, due to safety concerns caused by the coronavirus. There are still holiday activities that will take place at the trails center, which remains open to the public.
The trails center is currently on winter hours, which are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and there is never an admission charge.
The Holiday on the Homestead event, which is traditionally held on the second weekend of December, is historically well attended, with more than 1,000 people attending in 2019. Staff anticipates the festive event will return in 2021.
“We are saddened to announce that we will not be holding this cherished annual event,” said Katy Kuhnel, acting director of the trails center. “However, the safety of the public is a paramount concern for us, and we could not in good conscience hold a large public event where we could not totally ensure the safety of those attending. With that said, we are still open to the public and will be having some unique exhibits and opportunities and encourage the public to come visit us.”
The trails center staff and volunteers have put together “take-home” craft kits for kids and adults interested in creating a traditional pioneer rag doll, corn husk doll or a fun trail-themed family board game. Craft kits will be available at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center Information Desk until Dec. 12. Supplies are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association will host its popular model train show at the trails center in December. Visitors are invited to view model trains that represent coal-powered trains and diesel locomotives. Trains played a vital role in the settlement of the American West, as powerful locomotives gradually replaced covered wagons. Volunteers will be on site to provide interpretive presentations about the train exhibits most weekends in December.
Additionally, the National Historic Trails Center Foundation is encouraging visitors in the month of December to bring non-perishable food items to benefit the Wyoming Food for Thought Project. Needed items include peanut butter, fruit cups, cereal boxes, ramen noodles and granola bars. Wyoming Food for Thought Project is an independently run organization that provides weekend food bags to food-insecure students when school meals are not available. It was founded on the idea that a local solution to hunger is possible.
The BLM encourages all who visit the trail center to be safety minded by wearing a face mask and ensuring social distancing from other attending groups of people. As a reminder, if you are feeling unwell, or exhibiting signs of sickness, you are asked to not visit until you are feeling better.
For more information about the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, please visit: blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center.
