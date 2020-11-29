 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No large event but still plenty to do at open National Historic Trails Interpretive Center
View Comments

No large event but still plenty to do at open National Historic Trails Interpretive Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Christmas train

A Christmas train rolls around a tree at the 2015 model railroad exhibition at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center. The center will not be able to hold its annual holiday event this year because of COVID-19.

 File photo

The Bureau of Land Management has opted to not hold the yearly Holiday on the Homestead event in December at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, due to safety concerns caused by the coronavirus. There are still holiday activities that will take place at the trails center, which remains open to the public.

The trails center is currently on winter hours, which are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and there is never an admission charge.

The Holiday on the Homestead event, which is traditionally held on the second weekend of December, is historically well attended, with more than 1,000 people attending in 2019. Staff anticipates the festive event will return in 2021.

“We are saddened to announce that we will not be holding this cherished annual event,” said Katy Kuhnel, acting director of the trails center. “However, the safety of the public is a paramount concern for us, and we could not in good conscience hold a large public event where we could not totally ensure the safety of those attending. With that said, we are still open to the public and will be having some unique exhibits and opportunities and encourage the public to come visit us.”

The trails center staff and volunteers have put together “take-home” craft kits for kids and adults interested in creating a traditional pioneer rag doll, corn husk doll or a fun trail-themed family board game. Craft kits will be available at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center Information Desk until Dec. 12. Supplies are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association will host its popular model train show at the trails center in December. Visitors are invited to view model trains that represent coal-powered trains and diesel locomotives. Trains played a vital role in the settlement of the American West, as powerful locomotives gradually replaced covered wagons. Volunteers will be on site to provide interpretive presentations about the train exhibits most weekends in December.

Additionally, the National Historic Trails Center Foundation is encouraging visitors in the month of December to bring non-perishable food items to benefit the Wyoming Food for Thought Project. Needed items include peanut butter, fruit cups, cereal boxes, ramen noodles and granola bars. Wyoming Food for Thought Project is an independently run organization that provides weekend food bags to food-insecure students when school meals are not available. It was founded on the idea that a local solution to hunger is possible.

The BLM encourages all who visit the trail center to be safety minded by wearing a face mask and ensuring social distancing from other attending groups of people. As a reminder, if you are feeling unwell, or exhibiting signs of sickness, you are asked to not visit until you are feeling better.

For more information about the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, please visit: blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News