No more water restrictions for Casper area residents

Casper area residents can resume their normal water use after almost a month of being asked to conserve in light of a purifying chemical shortage, the city confirmed Tuesday.

The Central Wyoming Regional Water System had been experiencing a shortage of ferric chloride, as a result of an equipment failure in July at a manufacturing plant.

On July 16, residents were first asked to conserve water. Later, the city also issued notices asking people in Casper and other surrounding areas served by the system to limit lawn watering to twice a week. Casper also announced that watering in parks and public places would be reduced.

“We would once again like to thank all those who responded to the urgent need to conserve treated water for drinking and household purposes,” said Casper spokesperson Beth Andress in a Tuesday release. “While the plant has received several shipments (of the chemical), we still recommend following conservation tips such as sweeping sidewalks, fixing leaks, watering during the cooler morning and evening hours, and not allowing water to run down streets or sidewalks."

According to the city, the chemical allows the regional treatment plant to treat 18 million more gallons of water each day. In the summer, with more irrigation taking place, those extra gallons help meet the increased demand.

While the chemical shortage is over, the area is still experiencing drought as the dry, hot summer season wears on. Approximately 35% of Natrona County, including the area covering Casper and the surrounding towns, is experiencing severe drought according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. The rest of the county is enduring at least moderate drought conditions.

