No witnesses to fatal Alcova shooting; case remains under investigation

Authorities continue to investigate a Friday night shooting at an Alcova trailer home that left one man dead, a Natrona County sheriff's investigator said Monday.

The shooting took place at 11:12 p.m. at a home owned by the man who died, said Sgt. Taylor Courtney. There were no direct, third-party witnesses to the shooting.

Deputies initially responded to a fight call at a trailer court. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot and people in the area trying to perform first aid on him.

Courtney said authorities know who fired the gunshots. That person was cooperative with law enforcement.

There have been no arrests. Deputies did recover a handgun from the scene, Courtney said.

Investigators have to consider all possibilities before making a determination about the incident, Courtney said. Once the sheriff's investigation is complete, it will be provided to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office for a final decision.

While no one witnessed the shooting, other people in the area responded afterward and performed CPR on the man who was struck by the gunfire.

When medics arrived, they pronounced the man dead. He has not been identified yet.

