Casper city employees who don’t work in public safety could soon be receiving raises, according to a draft budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The in-band raises haven’t been approved yet, since the budget won’t be officially adopted until later this month. But city councilors who commented on the proposal during a May 23 budget meeting seemed warm to the idea.

City employees received two cost-of-living adjustments last year, which each raised pay across the board by 3.5%, as well as a 5% in-band raise.

Wage bands are essentially pay ranges for specific jobs.

Say you’re a salaried worker and the wage band tied to your job is $40,000 to $45,000 a year. If your workplace approves in-band raises of 5%, and you currently make $41,000 a year, your pay will go up to $43,050. But once you reach the top of your pay range — in this case, $45,000 — in-band raises won’t affect you at all. You’re capped out.

The proposed 3.5% in-band raises the city’s considering for fiscal year 2024 would cost about $1.1 million to implement.

Casper’s Fire-EMS and Police departments, which follow different wage plans, typically give eligible employees 5% raises on their work anniversaries, according to a May 23 memo to the council from City Manager Carter Napier.

Casper isn’t the only Natrona County municipality that’s bumping pay for workers. Evansville in March approved a plan to implement an across-the-board wage increase for town employees. Those raises averaged 11% and were slated to take effect in April.

Both communities framed the raises as critical to recruiting and retaining workers. While inflation has eased up considerably since 2021 and 2022, surging prices have made it increasingly difficult for local governments across the country to offer competitive wages to their employees.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ consumer price index, a metric that measures costs-of-living changes over time, jumped more than 10% in the Mountain West from February 2021 to February 2022. From February 2022 to February 2023, it increased roughly 8%, according to the agency’s website.