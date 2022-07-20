North Casper polling location changes weeks before election

The location of one of Casper's polling places is changing only weeks before the August primary.

The Natrona County Commission passed the proposed change on Tuesday evening in light of a possible change in ownership at the space.

In years past, the polling location for county's District 1, Precinct 1 has been in the Roosevelt Community Center. As the Aug. 16 primary election nears, the booths will be moving to the former North Casper Elementary School at 1014 Glenarm.

“The County Clerk, Tracy Good, has notified [voters] and candidates through mail and every avenue available,” County Commissioner Chairman Paul Bertoglio said.

The change was prompted by potential new ownership of the property. After representatives of the Roosevelt Community Center notified Good that they were unable to host this year’s election, the search began for a new location.

Currently, the former North Casper Elementary School building is occupied by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, and Good said during the meeting that they gave the green light for the space to be used for this year’s election.

“She does her job well and is one of the best county clerks in the state. Tracy Good is taking care of it,” Bertoglio added. “It’s a little bit of a challenge to keep track of nuances since it’s a job that’s not just statewide and covers all sorts of different avenues and streets, but she’s got this handled.”

Good was out of the office Wednesday and unavailable for comment.