Not your traditional gym: Local boxer unconventionally going national

Standing in a 20 by 10 metal storage unit, Paige Gilbert carefully wrapped her hands and forearms in black tape. On either side, two punching bags, hanging down from the top of the unit. A mismatched collection of items sit on the shelf covering the left wall nearby — 1990s Apple desktops, a stack of board games and a transparent container filled with all different sizes of cowboy boots.

The unit has been in use since 2020, and it’s where the majority of Gilbert’s training takes place. It’s nothing fancy, she’ll tell you, but it’s where she’s become a six-time national boxing champion and ranked the first youth in America at 119 pounds.

She began to slide the boxing gloves over her hands but then hesitated.

“Maybe I should start the timer first,” she joked, grabbing her phone from one the shelves.

The app’s robotic voice announced the first round. When the three bell rings come over the phone’s speaker, Gilbert’s focus immediately shifted to the punching bag hanging in front of her.

“Three rounds,” she said. “Three minutes.”

The process is repetitive, which is also the point of the training. Lightly hopping from foot to foot, continuously delivering punches to the black punching bag. Sometimes raining a blow with enough force that it swings to hit the side of the metal container. The movements are careful and purposeful, it’s a rhythm she’s been perfecting for almost nine years now.

“When I was younger, I used to get made fun of and I wouldn't know how to defend myself. I was just clueless,” Gilbert said.

Around the age of 10, after a more serious run-in with a bully, the family was pointed in the direction of the Casper Boxing Club.

“And that's when I first started, I was really happy, but really nervous because I didn't know what to do. I didn't know if that sport would fit me,” Gilbert said. “I had my first fight, like two months after I started, and I love it. I can take my anger out on it. … If you're angry, you can either punch your bag or punch a person, I always say.”

When relieving stress, it’s better to punch a bag, she clarified. A few reps in, she glanced over at the countdown.

“I still have 30 seconds?” She asked in disbelief, still laying punches on the bag.

After about two years at the local boxing club, John Gilbert, Paige’s dad, started taking over the training.

“We get along fine and she trains hard, but we do butt heads on things sometimes because it’s father and daughter,” John said. “We're both hard-headed, but I mean, overall it's good. I learned a lot of patience. She's not me, she's not you. … I learned a lot of patience by teaching her how to do it at her pace instead of my pace.”

Paige nodded along while he spoke. At 18 years old, she’s competed in 48 fights. She’s won some, she’s lost some, but she’s always gotten back in the ring. It’s a quality she’s pretty well known for in the boxing world, but a little less in day-to-day life. Social media platforms help to mix the two together, Paige said.

“On my Instagram, I actually have a couple of nine-year-old girls following me and it just makes me happy because they're boxing and they're having fun with it,” she said. “They text me a lot and I text them back. And if you need any help, I'm always right here. It makes me happy that I can be a role model to someone that I actually want to be.”

At their age, she didn’t have many female role models to look up to when it came to boxing.

“Men think that it is their sport and that women can't do it,” she explained. “Women can't fight, they can't punch, they can't do it. So I'm trying to prove that you can do it — I can do it. I will make a name in this sport. I will do it.”

And how is she doing so far?

“I think I'm doing great,” she laughed. “Number one. I think that's pretty great.”

In December, Paige will head to the 2022 USA Boxing National Championships in Lubbock, Texas. The championship offers a spot on Team USA for a year and a half, then the fighter has the opportunity to try out for the Olympics.

After a full three minutes, or what felt much longer for Paige, the phone played the sound of a bell three more times, signifying the round’s end. She threw one final punch, then stopped the swinging bag in the crook of her arm.

“Jeeze,” she said, clearly out of breath, but still smiling.

The biggest goal on her mind, she said, is competing in the 2024 Olympic Games as the first woman representing the state of Wyoming in the boxing event.

But for now, she’s juggling her time between work and training. After graduating Wyoming Connections Academy this past May, the day consists mostly of helping her dad sell items over eBay and chopping wood. The last job she outwardly dislikes, but can count the task as an extra workout, alongside her other training in the unit.

“It's nothing different from big gyms,” she said earlier before the reps, nodding towards the storage unit. “I mean, these bags will help me and they do help me. I don't have to have fancy equipment to be best.”