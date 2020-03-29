Number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming now at 87

Health officials have now identified 87 cases of the new coronavirus in Wyoming as of Sunday evening.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 15 of Wyoming's 23 counties.

Twenty of the 87 people who tested positive have recovered so far, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Almost 20 percent of the cases required a hospital stay. In more than 11 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if someone was hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

Total cases in Wyoming by county

Fremont: 23

Laramie: 19

Teton: 14

Natrona: 9

Sheridan: 6

Johnson: 5

Carbon: 3

Albany: 1

Campbell: 1

Goshen: 1

Park: 1

Converse: 1

Sweetwater: 1

Washakie: 1

Sublette: 1

Hot Springs: 0 (previously counted as 1)

Rate of spread

This graph shows the rate at which confirmed cases in Wyoming have been announced, as well as the number of patients who have fully recovered.