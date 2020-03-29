Number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming now at 87

Health officials have now identified 87 cases of the new coronavirus in Wyoming as of Sunday evening.
Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 15 of Wyoming's 23 counties.
Twenty of the 87 people who tested positive have recovered so far, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Almost 20 percent of the cases required a hospital stay. In more than 11 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if someone was hospitalized.
No deaths have been reported.
Total cases in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 23
- Laramie: 19
- Teton: 14
- Natrona: 9
- Sheridan: 6
- Johnson: 5
- Carbon: 3
- Albany: 1
- Campbell: 1
- Goshen: 1
- Park: 1
- Converse: 1
- Sweetwater: 1
- Washakie: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Hot Springs: 0 (previously counted as 1)
Rate of spread
This graph shows the rate at which confirmed cases in Wyoming have been announced, as well as the number of patients who have fully recovered.
Keep in mind, however, that state and medical officials say the true number of COVID-19 cases is surely higher than the official number due to testing limitations.
Testing statistics
The Wyoming Department of Health has published the following data:
As of Saturday morning, there have been 1,640 tests performed for coronavirus in Wyoming.
- Wyoming Public Health Labratory: 1,203
- CDC: 1
- Commercial labs: 436
National cases
There have been 123,000 cases nationally, with roughly 2,100 deaths, according to the New York Times count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department's tips
- Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
- Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
- Follow current public health orders.
- Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
- Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
- Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
