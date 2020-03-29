Number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming now at 86

Health officials have now identified 86 cases of the new coronavirus in Wyoming as of Sunday morning.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in xx of Wyoming's 23 counties.

Twenty of the 86 people who tested positive have recovered so far, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Roughly 17 percent of the cases required a hospital stay. In about 20 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if someone was hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

Total cases in Wyoming by county

Fremont: 23

Laramie: 19

Teton: 14

Natrona: 8

Sheridan: 6

Johnson: 5

Carbon: 3

Albany: 1

Campbell: 1

Goshen: 1

Park: 1

Converse: 1

Sweetwater: 1

Washakie: 1

Sublette: 1

Hot Springs: 0 (previously counted as 1)

Rate of spread

This graph shows the rate at which confirmed cases in Wyoming have been announced, as well as the number of patients who have fully recovered.