Number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming now at 73

Health officials have now identified 73 cases of the new coronavirus in Wyoming as of Friday evening.

Three new cases were announced Friday evening by the Wyoming Department of Health in addition to 13 in the morning.

F.E. Warren on Friday also announced that a second person on the base has tested positive for COVID-19. It's unclear whether that person was included in Laramie County's 18 documented cases.

Eighteen of the 73 people who tested positive have recovered so far, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. No deaths have been reported.

Total cases in Wyoming by county

Laramie: 18

Fremont: 17

Teton: 12

Natrona: 8

Sheridan: 5

Johnson: 4

Carbon: 3

Albany: 1

Campbell: 1

Goshen: 1

Park: 1

Sweetwater: 1

Washakie: 1

Hot Springs: 0 (previously counted as 1)

Rate of spread

This graph shows the rate at which confirmed cases in Wyoming have been announced, as well as the number of patients who have fully recovered.