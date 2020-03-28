Number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming now at 82

Keep in mind, however, that state and medical officials say the true number of COVID-19 cases is surely higher than the official number due to testing limitations.

Testing statistics

The Wyoming Department of Health has published the following data, which has been updated as of Thursday:

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 1,556 tests performed for coronavirus in Wyoming.

Wyoming Public Health Labratory: 1,203

CDC: 1

Commercial labs: 353

National cases

There have been 100,000 cases nationally, with roughly 1,500 deaths, according to the New York Times count.

Know the symptoms

COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.

Follow the Wyoming Health Department's tips