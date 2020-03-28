Number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming now at 82

Health officials have now identified 82 cases of the new coronavirus in Wyoming as of Saturday morning.
New cases have been identified in Fremont, Lararmie, Teton, Sheridan, Johnson, Converse and Sublette counties. For Converse and Sublette counties, those are the first cases to date.
Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 15 of Wyoming's 23 counties.
Eighteen of the 82 people who tested positive have recovered so far, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Roughly 17 percent of the cases required a hospital stay. In about 20 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if someone was hospitalized.
No deaths have been reported.
Total cases in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 20
- Laramie: 19
- Teton: 13
- Natrona: 8
- Sheridan: 6
- Johnson: 5
- Carbon: 3
- Albany: 1
- Campbell: 1
- Goshen: 1
- Park: 1
- Converse: 1
- Sweetwater: 1
- Washakie: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Hot Springs: 0 (previously counted as 1)
Rate of spread
This graph shows the rate at which confirmed cases in Wyoming have been announced, as well as the number of patients who have fully recovered.
Keep in mind, however, that state and medical officials say the true number of COVID-19 cases is surely higher than the official number due to testing limitations.
Testing statistics
The Wyoming Department of Health has published the following data, which has been updated as of Thursday:
As of Wednesday morning, there have been 1,556 tests performed for coronavirus in Wyoming.
- Wyoming Public Health Labratory: 1,203
- CDC: 1
- Commercial labs: 353
National cases
There have been 100,000 cases nationally, with roughly 1,500 deaths, according to the New York Times count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department's tips
Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.
Operators of nursing homes and other health care facilities should closely follow guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for infection control and prevention, including those that restrict visitation. Assisted-living facilities should also follow these practices.
Older people and those with health conditions that create a higher chance of getting seriously ill should be careful to avoid crowds, unnecessary air travel or situations where they may be in close contact with others.
Concerned about COVID-19?
