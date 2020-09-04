Number of Natrona County homeless students increases as in-person classes resume

For reference, 36 county residents filed initial claims for unemployment insurance the last week of August 2019. For the same time period this year, more than 130 residents filed initial claims.

This has already translated into more students in unstable housing circumstances, Hinderliter said. Students without secure housing already have more hurdles to jump to meet academic expectations, but COVID-19 poses additional problems.

When the district transitioned to virtual lessons in March, Hinderliter said many of her students couldn’t participate in the same way as their peers. Students without internet access wound up doing homework from a car in fast food parking lots to access the free wireless internet. Or they were given static paper assignments, while their classmates were able to participate in dynamic online lessons.

Keeping those students in brick-and-mortar facilities for as long as possible is going to be key to their success, Hinderliter said.

Ahead of the new school year, the school district opened its virtual option to any student, but Hinderliter encouraged her students to stick to in-person classes.