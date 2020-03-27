Number of Wyoming coronavirus cases jumps to 70

Health officials have now identified 70 cases of the new coronavirus in Wyoming as of Friday morning.
Twelve new cases were announced Friday morning by the Wyoming Department of Health, in addition to one earlier Friday by Natrona County.
F.E. Warren on Friday also announced that a second person on the base has tested positive for COVID-19. It's unclear whether that person was included in Laramie County's 17 documented cases.
Seventeen of the 70 people who tested positive have recovered so far, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. No deaths have been reported.
Total cases in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 17
- Laramie: 17
- Teton: 10
- Natrona: 8
- Sheridan: 5
- Johnson: 4
- Carbon: 3
- Albany: 1
- Campbell: 1
- Goshen: 1
- Park: 1
- Sweetwater: 1
- Washakie: 1
- Hot Springs: 0 (previously counted as 1)
Rate of spread
This graph shows the rate at which confirmed cases in Wyoming have been announced, as well as the number of patients who have fully recovered.
Keep in mind, however, that state and medical officials say the true number of COVID-19 cases is surely higher than the official number due to testing limitations.
Testing statistics
The Wyoming Department of Health has published the following data, which has been updated as of Thursday:
As of Wednesday morning, there have been 1,105 tests performed for coronavirus in Wyoming.
- Wyoming Public Health Labratory: 865
- CDC: 1
- Commercial labs: 239
National cases
There have been nearly 86,000 cases nationally, with roughly 1,275 deaths, according to the New York Times count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department's tips
Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.
Operators of nursing homes and other health care facilities should closely follow guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for infection control and prevention, including those that restrict visitation. Assisted-living facilities should also follow these practices.
Older people and those with health conditions that create a higher chance of getting seriously ill should be careful to avoid crowds, unnecessary air travel or situations where they may be in close contact with others.
Concerned about COVID-19?
