Number of Wyoming coronavirus cases jumps to 70

Health officials have now identified 70 cases of the new coronavirus in Wyoming as of Friday morning.

Twelve new cases were announced Friday morning by the Wyoming Department of Health, in addition to one earlier Friday by Natrona County.

F.E. Warren on Friday also announced that a second person on the base has tested positive for COVID-19. It's unclear whether that person was included in Laramie County's 17 documented cases.

Seventeen of the 70 people who tested positive have recovered so far, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. No deaths have been reported.

Total cases in Wyoming by county

Fremont: 17

Laramie: 17

Teton: 10

Natrona: 8

Sheridan: 5

Johnson: 4

Carbon: 3

Albany: 1

Campbell: 1

Goshen: 1

Park: 1

Sweetwater: 1

Washakie: 1

Hot Springs: 0 (previously counted as 1)

Rate of spread

This graph shows the rate at which confirmed cases in Wyoming have been announced, as well as the number of patients who have fully recovered.