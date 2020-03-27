Number of Wyoming coronavirus cases jumps to 70
View Comments
breaking top story

Number of Wyoming coronavirus cases jumps to 70

  • Updated
Virus Outbreak Scramble for Tests

FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 HOGP

Health officials have now identified 70 cases of the new coronavirus in Wyoming as of Friday morning. 

Twelve new cases were announced Friday morning by the Wyoming Department of Health, in addition to one earlier Friday by Natrona County.

F.E. Warren on Friday also announced that a second person on the base has tested positive for COVID-19. It's unclear whether that person was included in Laramie County's 17 documented cases.

Seventeen of the 70 people who tested positive have recovered so far, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. No deaths have been reported.

Total cases in Wyoming by county

  • Fremont: 17
  • Laramie: 17
  • Teton: 10
  • Natrona: 8
  • Sheridan: 5
  • Johnson: 4
  • Carbon: 3
  • Albany: 1
  • Campbell: 1
  • Goshen: 1
  • Park: 1
  • Sweetwater: 1
  • Washakie: 1
  • Hot Springs: 0 (previously counted as 1)

Rate of spread

This graph shows the rate at which confirmed cases in Wyoming have been announced, as well as the number of patients who have fully recovered.

Keep in mind, however, that state and medical officials say the true number of COVID-19 cases is surely higher than the official number due to testing limitations.

Testing statistics

The Wyoming Department of Health has published the following data, which has been updated as of Thursday:

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 1,105 tests performed for coronavirus in Wyoming.

  • Wyoming Public Health Labratory: 865
  • CDC: 1
  • Commercial labs: 239

National cases

There have been nearly 86,000 cases nationally, with roughly 1,275 deaths, according to the New York Times count.

Know the symptoms

COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.

Follow the Wyoming Health Department's tips

Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.

Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.

Operators of nursing homes and other health care facilities should closely follow guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for infection control and prevention, including those that restrict visitation. Assisted-living facilities should also follow these practices.

Older people and those with health conditions that create a higher chance of getting seriously ill should be careful to avoid crowds, unnecessary air travel or situations where they may be in close contact with others.

View Comments
0
0
6
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News