Nuns from Mexico to spend five years in Casper working with Latino community

But what motivates three women from a warm, Spanish-speaking climate to leave their families and friends for a frigid Western state where nearly everybody speaks only English?

“(I) feel (I) have been chosen by almighty God, that (I’ve) been sent here,” Garcia said. “The Lord is calling (me) to grow closer to him spiritually but also to grow as a human being, to grow as a person.”

For Garcia, this is a dream come true. She knew from an early age she was called to serve the church, but when she went to her mother and grandmother to seek their approval, they told her it wouldn’t be possible. It was too expensive, they said, and the family was too poor. Some religious orders ask new sisters to pay a dowry of sorts before they are able to join.

After she was told religious sisterhood was out of reach, she began to work and attend school. Her work included helping at a local church. She longed to minister to the groups that came to the church and after a conversation with another person, she decided she would do whatever she needed to make that happen.

“It was so great; (I) had such a powerful personal experience of God’s love that (I) was no longer comfortable living in (my) home. (I) just wanted to do something about God’s call,” she said.