Officers remove 62 animals from 'extremely unsanitary conditions' at Natrona County residence

Animal protection officers with the Casper Police Department removed more than 60 animals from what authorities described as neglectful conditions at a Natrona County residence around noon Thursday.

Officers worked for more than three hours to remove the 62 animals — 45 small-breed dogs, 15 rabbits, a large-breed dog and a cat.

They moved the animals to Metro Animal Shelter, where a veterinarian will evaluate them and they can recover while the investigation continues. They animals were in “extremely unsanitary conditions,” according to a Thursday announcement from the police department.

The animals are not available for adoption while the investigation is ongoing.

On Dec. 26, officers received a call of an animal problem at the residence on Boles Road. Officers made multiple attempts to help the owner “create a plan to better care for the animals,” according to the announcement, but were unsuccessful and ultimately requested a search warrant.

After the warrant was served Thursday, the officers returned to the residence.