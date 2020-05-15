Officials announce second Natrona County coronavirus case this week

Health officials on Friday announced Natrona County's 40th coronavirus case.
The case is the second identified here in a week. Before that, the county had gone three weeks without a confirmed case even as testing remained relatively constant.
The latest case is a woman in her 40s. She is believed to have been exposed to the virus after traveling to Fremont County, Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Rodgers said Friday.
Fremont County, which is Natrona's western neighbor, has the most cases of coronavirus in Wyoming. As of Thursday evening, Fremont had reported 193 confirmed cases.
On Wednesday, the local health department announced Natrona County's 39th case. That case also involved a woman in her 40s. In that instance, the health department said it wasn't sure how that patient was exposed.
On Friday, Rogers said the agency was still working to determine how that person was infected.
The two cases come as restrictions in Natrona County have begun to ease. Last week, restaurant dining rooms and bars were permitted to reopen. One week before that, barbershops, gyms and other personal-care businesses began to open their doors again. In both instances, the reopenings came with conditions related to the wearing of masks and the distance between customers.
Statewide, there have now been 530 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wyoming and another 172 probable cases. Seven people have died.
As of Thursday evening, 487 people with confirmed or probable cases had recovered.
