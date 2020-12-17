Officials do not approve proposed Natrona County health order exemption

Natrona County health officials said Thursday that a proposed county exemption from some of the restrictions included in the latest public health orders will not pass at the state level given Wyoming’s current COVID-19 transmission and case rates.

While the state is still in the White House’s “red” zone -- the most dangerous classification, and one that reflects high rates of positive tests and deaths -- the Department of Health is not approving any variances, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist told county health officer Dr. Mark Dowell, he said at Thursday's meeting of the county board of health. To be considered for an exemption from these public health orders, Harrist continued, counties must spend at least two weeks in the green.

On Tuesday, the Natrona County Commission agreed to seek an exemption to recently adopted state public health orders that restrict the size of public gatherings and mandate bar and restaurant closures after 10 p.m. The commission lacks the power to do so unilaterally. Instead, it asked county and state health official to make the change.

Harrist told Dowell that the department had received several variance requests similar to the one drafted by the Natrona County Commission.