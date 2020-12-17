 Skip to main content
Officials do not approve proposed Natrona County health order exemption
Officials do not approve proposed Natrona County health order exemption

A bartender wears a face mask to serve patrons on Dec. 11 at The Beacon Club in Mills. The restaurant and bar has experienced a severe decline in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Natrona County health officials said Thursday that a proposed county exemption from some of the restrictions included in the latest public health orders will not pass at the state level given Wyoming’s current COVID-19 transmission and case rates.

While the state is still in the White House’s “red” zone -- the most dangerous classification, and one that reflects high rates of positive tests and deaths -- the Department of Health is not approving any variances, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist told county health officer Dr. Mark Dowell, he said at Thursday's meeting of the county board of health. To be considered for an exemption from these public health orders, Harrist continued, counties must spend at least two weeks in the green.

On Tuesday, the Natrona County Commission agreed to seek an exemption to recently adopted state public health orders that restrict the size of public gatherings and mandate bar and restaurant closures after 10 p.m. The commission lacks the power to do so unilaterally. Instead, it asked county and state health official to make the change.

Harrist told Dowell that the department had received several variance requests similar to the one drafted by the Natrona County Commission.

“That’s it, it’s that simple,” Dowell said. “They’ve turned down all the variances because we’re still in red, but they’re looking at it every week and will loosen things as we go into lower levels of transmission and hospitalization.”

Natrona County has recorded more COVID-19 cases than all but Laramie County since the pandemic began. Natrona County also leads the state in COVID-19 related deaths with 74 -- 20 more than any other county.

While the county’s resolution hasn’t been thrown out altogether, granting a variance like this one requires strong evidence of reduced spread. Deputy county health officer Dr. Ghazi Ghanem said the decision now lies above the county level.

“This comes from the White House, the CDC, and the state of Wyoming,” Ghanem said. “We feel strongly about continuing with the mask mandates and going with what the state rules are.”

The proposal was presented at Tuesday's Natrona County Commission meeting, where commissioners voted to request consideration from county and state health officials. The move was intended to exempt local businesses from regulations limiting gathering sizes and on-site consumption hours included in Gov. Mark Gordon's most recent public health order. 

