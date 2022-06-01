Officials look to boost rural public safety communications

Casper is the newest pin on the nationwide 5G coverage map.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr attended a meeting Tuesday in Casper to discuss public safety communication concerns within remote areas of Wyoming. Specifically, the event focused on adding 5G technology to the First Responder Network Authority, or FirstNet, an AT&T broadband network in use around the state.

In fact, the Casper Police Department was the first law enforcement agency in the nation to partner with AT&T to adopt FirstNet. Introduced in August 2017, the technology was added in hopes of managing the influx of cellular devices carried by people visiting Casper for the solar eclipse. As a part of FirstNet, a satellite cellular-on-light-truck, helped to keep connections open for first responders to maintain communication within the cellular congestion.

Since then, the department has used the technology, as Casper Police Department Chief Keith McPheeters said, “all day long. Every minute of every day.”

The department has over 500 devices connected to FirstNet, he said. Each vehicle sends and receives data through the technology to make its condition and location known. Similarly, officers’ cell phones transmit corresponding information to the department.

Maintaining the technology costs the department $14,000 a month.

In the future, the department hopes to equip each individual officer with a “push-to-talk” device through FirstNet. But mostly, the focus lies on increasing the efficiency of a first responder’s times to neighboring areas. According to FirstNet representatives, the partnership aims to have any request made by a first responder operational within 14 hours.

“Were not for these systems, we would not be nearly as efficient as we are,” McPheeters said. “As we look to the future ... we’re absolutely taking the steps are necessary so that we’re prepared in the event that we need to expand law enforcement’s reach outside of the jurisdiction of the city of Casper. Something that happens on seemingly at least a weekly basis.”

First introduced in 2019, 5G was originally exclusive to major cities or densely populated areas. Early designs of the network required close proximity between towers and users, which quickly ruled out its ability to be added to rural areas. However, since the introduction of low-band coverage, 5G networks are currently able to reach further than any network before.

Suddenly, remote areas were back in the game.

Although the event focused on how the introduction of the technology would affect first responders, Carr has continuously emphasized the importance of mending the digital divide, especially in rural areas where citizens go without access to networks.

“There’s some of the more important verticals that arise once we get high-speed connections out there,” Carr said. “We want to get that network built out and facilitate it from permitting and infrastructure perspective ... we think educating kids, working remotely and telehealth are some of the more interesting cases once we get those connections built out.”

