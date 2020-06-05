Officials preparing for hundreds at tonight's vigil in Casper

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Authorities in Casper are preparing for hundreds of people to attend tonight's vigil and march downtown.

The event, the latest protest against racism and police brutality in Casper, is being organized by the Pikes Peak Southern Christian Leadership Conference. With many church groups planning to attend, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office was anticipating twice the turnout of Wednesday's rally, said Sgt. Taylor Courtney. That event was attended by about 300 people.

Casper Police Department spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said she couldn't say for certain whether the event would be larger than Wednesday's but that police were preparing for at least the same number as last time.

"We're just ready to support these folks as they exercise their First Amendment rights," she said.

Organizers said about 50 city officers would join the march and vigil. Ladd said some officers will participate in the event, but the 50-officer number was never confirmed. Police still need a sufficient number of officers to staff the event, she said.

The event is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Midwest Avenue and David Street in downtown Casper. The march will end at the Hall of Justice, where the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Officer are located.