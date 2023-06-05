What should move in next door to the Ford Wyoming Center and National Historic Trails Interpretive Center?

Local urban planning officials want to hear from you.

The Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will on Thursday host a meeting to gather input from the public about what to do with a city of Casper-owned, 111-acre plot of land located north of Events Drive and east of Interstate 25 (The organization is essentially a government agency that helps local communities including Casper, Mills, Evansville and Bar Nunn coordinate their transportation planning efforts.)

It'll incorporate feedback gathered at the meeting into a study outlining several possible uses for the area. The report will also look at the land’s existing infrastructure, which will provide a good idea of what it would cost to develop the parcel.

The Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization hopes to wrap up the study by the end of the summer. From there, it’ll be up to the city of Casper to decide next steps for the lot.

It was once zoned as park-historic land, said Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Supervisor Beth Andress.

“It used to be part of this equestrian area that the equestrian group stopped leasing,” Andress said. The city's since rezoned it for commercial use.

"There's a lot of different things that could fall into that," she continued. "Whether that zoning stays is something that the study is looking at, as well."

The meeting will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, located at 1501 N. Poplar St. Visitors don’t have to attend the entire time, said Andress — they can just drop in to say their two cents.

For more information about the project, visit the Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s website at casperareampo.org. You can also reach the organization at 307-235-7562 or bandress@casperwy.com. For information in Spanish, call 307-235-8255.