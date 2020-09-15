Officials worry lack of mask wearing could further spike COVID-19 cases in Natrona County

Several times during Tuesday’s meeting Kinder stressed the extra work her department has been doing, adding that with schools back in session, contact tracing is immensely more difficult.

“It’s an everyday situation we’re dealing with,” at the schools, Kinder explained, saying contact tracing a high school student who has multiple classes with different students, plus after-school activities, creates a large burden.

The department has used CARES money to hire four new temporary contact tracers, Kinder said, and Casper College’s nursing program is providing manpower by allowing students to assist the department. But Kinder isn’t sure that will be enough to meet the new workload created by in-person instruction.

“I don’t know how we’re going to continue to keep up,” she said.

Kinder gave the update Tuesday just after the county’s risk manager, Matt Kowalski, presented an update of his own regarding face masks.

County employees have not been mandated to wear masks by the commissioners. Lacking a mandate, mask wearing is inconsistent among county employees, Kowalski said.