Old Fashioned Fourth at Fort Laramie

On Sunday July 4, 2021, Fort Laramie National Historic Site will be hosting its annual “Old-Fashioned” Fourth of July celebration. For many years, Fort Laramie NHS has been a traditional part of Independence Day activities in southeast Wyoming. As in years past, the day will be packed with events that offer something for everyone. Activities begin at 9:30 a.m., with the flag-raising and highlighted by a 38-gun salute at noon. Activities will end with a "final bang" and cannon firing for the lowering of our national colors at 4 p.m.

The popular children's activities will take on an exciting new look this year. Games will begin at 9:30 a.m., and include the junior soldier drill, kids cannon crew, and the greased pole climb. All events are sure to challenge and excite youngsters of all ages. Participant ribbons will be awarded to all who participate.

Also, Fort Laramie NHS is proud to host the following programs in celebration on our nation’s independence. The Merchant Family will be performing 19th century emigrant and military music at 11 a.m. The Pony Express Association will present a special program at 2 p.m., and the Cheyenne Trotters Equestrian Drill Team will conduct 19th century horse-mounted drill on the historic parade ground at 3 p.m. The Trotters will be followed by an encore performance by the Merchant Family at 3:30 p.m.