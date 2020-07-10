'Old Grouch' Tom Sutherland dies at 95

Tom Sutherland, whose likeness has been used as the "Old Grouch," on the front page of the Casper Star-Tribune for decades, died Monday in Casper. He was 95.
Although his newspapering as a sports reporter and night editor was never really his full-time job, he loved it and left an indelible impression on the scores of young journalists who were fortunate enough to work alongside him through the years. He never wrote with anything but pencil and preferred no-nonsense, old school game advances and coverage stories to features and "fluff."
When the two-person sports department added its first woman in June of 1978, he was completely unsure what to make of her, but his gruff exterior gave way to kindness and helpfulness almost instantly.
His pearls of wizened wisdom, learned as one of 11 children in hard-scrabble Texas and then as a Marine during World War II, were as familiar as his cardigan sweaters and wise cracks about his wife, his marriage and raising four sons. He offered unsolicited dating advice to young men and women alike, and most would admit that the advice was sound, if not always welcome.
He was married to Irene (Cuskelly) for 57 years, and they were rarely apart when not working. They grocery shopped together every Saturday morning on CY Avenue, a lengthy endeavor because he stopped and chatted with everyone -- because he knew everyone.
An active member of the Wyoming Democratic Party, he was elected Natrona County assessor and served five terms.
He loved all sports, the more amateur and with younger participants the better. He coached Little League baseball and loved the Casper Midget Football Association. He played golf at the Casper Municipal Golf Course multiple times a week and followed the Texas A&M Aggies with a fanatical adoration.
He was preceded in death by his beloved Irene and oldest son, Shannon.
He is survived by three sons, Shaun (Scotia), Shane (Karen) and Sharman (Elaine) and his five grandchildren, Jai (Tyler), Adam, Rachael, Chae and Taj, and two great-grandchildren, Chayton and Arya.
Known as "Fiery," by his family, they will remember his creative story telling, his ability to make them laugh, his endless ability to manipulate the outcome in his favor, his old school “rub some dirt on it,” approach to life and his love for his family.
And as they said to conclude the obituary, "May he rest in the peace he never allowed the rest of us."
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!