'Old Grouch' Tom Sutherland dies at 95

Tom Sutherland, whose likeness has been used as the "Old Grouch," on the front page of the Casper Star-Tribune for decades, died Monday in Casper. He was 95.

Although his newspapering as a sports reporter and night editor was never really his full-time job, he loved it and left an indelible impression on the scores of young journalists who were fortunate enough to work alongside him through the years. He never wrote with anything but pencil and preferred no-nonsense, old school game advances and coverage stories to features and "fluff."

When the two-person sports department added its first woman in June of 1978, he was completely unsure what to make of her, but his gruff exterior gave way to kindness and helpfulness almost instantly.

His pearls of wizened wisdom, learned as one of 11 children in hard-scrabble Texas and then as a Marine during World War II, were as familiar as his cardigan sweaters and wise cracks about his wife, his marriage and raising four sons. He offered unsolicited dating advice to young men and women alike, and most would admit that the advice was sound, if not always welcome.