Old Yellowstone District 'Oscars' recognizes businesses

The Casper City Council and the Old Yellowstone District Advisory Committee honored local people and businesses Monday at their 12th annual Redevelopment “Oscars” award ceremony at The Lyric in downtown Casper. The Old Yellowstone District provided a list of the winners.
The major category awards include the substantial building renovation/reuse – commercial property award won by Phil Schmidt’s Old Municipal Garage, The Hall on Ash and Ashby Construction Office; the facade upgrade—commercial property award won by Vickie Ujvary Accounting Office and Bloedorn Lumber, and the creative signage award won by ART 321 and Racca’s.
The “good neighbor” category honored businesses in the Old Yellowstone District and South Poplar Street Corridor that “typify the ‘spirit’ of the neighborhood in the manner that they maintain their business property while reaching out to other businesses in the neighborhood to help them reach their potential,” according to information from the Old Yellowstone District. The “good neighbor” award recipients were ART 321, which hosts the weekly Midwest Street project meetings, and DK Hauling for Christmas tree set up at David Street Station.
“Redevelopment partner” category recognized people and groups outside the Old Yellowstone District who’ve made an impact on the redevelopment efforts in the neighborhood. The winners were Haass Construction, which was recognized for redevelopment of multiple Old Yellowstone District buildings, the Wyoming Business Council (Karen Fate) for a $1.5 million grant for Midwest Avenue, Jim Cunningham for electrical work on the Midwest project, Frank Moore of the city’s streets division and Casper City Councilman Bob Hopkins for his 12 years on the Old Yellowstone District Advisory Committee.
Noland Feed won the inaugural “cornerstone award – 100 Years in business in the OYD.” The new award category recognizes a business that has operated in the Old Yellowstone District for 100 years, “as a pioneer to support future development and welcome new businesses to the District.”
Noland Feed celebrated its 100th year last month.
