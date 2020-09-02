Old Yellowstone District 'Oscars' recognizes businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Casper City Council and the Old Yellowstone District Advisory Committee honored local people and businesses Monday at their 12th annual Redevelopment “Oscars” award ceremony at The Lyric in downtown Casper. The Old Yellowstone District provided a list of the winners.

The major category awards include the substantial building renovation/reuse – commercial property award won by Phil Schmidt’s Old Municipal Garage, The Hall on Ash and Ashby Construction Office; the facade upgrade—commercial property award won by Vickie Ujvary Accounting Office and Bloedorn Lumber, and the creative signage award won by ART 321 and Racca’s.

The “good neighbor” category honored businesses in the Old Yellowstone District and South Poplar Street Corridor that “typify the ‘spirit’ of the neighborhood in the manner that they maintain their business property while reaching out to other businesses in the neighborhood to help them reach their potential,” according to information from the Old Yellowstone District. The “good neighbor” award recipients were ART 321, which hosts the weekly Midwest Street project meetings, and DK Hauling for Christmas tree set up at David Street Station.