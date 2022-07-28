On the trail of history in Casper

As soon as visitors step foot into the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, they’re greeted by a masked volunteer. Sometimes this is Trina Bohman, a volunteer from Alaska, who’s eager to explain the meaning behind the entrance of the center to any guest who’s interested.

“The long walk to get into the building is symbolic,” she said. “Everything here is symbolic, the archway represents the covered wagon, there’s even a canvas with information there. Oh and all of the names and all of the colors walking in, each one represents one of the trails.”

The center features the four trails that ran through Wyoming — the Oregon Trail (green stones), the California Trail (gold stones), the Mormon Pioneer Trail (red stones) and the Pony Express Trail (black stones). It additionally hosts exhibits dedicated to Native Americans and the fur trade in the area. Admission is free.

Covering a wide range of areas in the country’s history, a mix of license plates are often found in the parking lot of the center. Some vehicles travel from neighboring states, others, completely out of the country. Visitors from other nations aren’t a rarity, Bohman said. This summer alone has brought guests from Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and all over Western Europe.

“It’s just the learning part, they just want to know about the country,” Bohman added, when asked what attracts visitors. “And this is a real foundation for it all, this is just the development to, ‘Go west, young man, go west.’”

In the summers, the building is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Winter hours switch from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but the center remains operational year round.

Towards the end of the school year, third and fourth graders across Wyoming tour the center as well. The grade spends a majority of the year learning about the different trails, then are given the opportunity to wrap up their lesson with exhibits and programs offered by the center.

“I mean they study it and it amazes me how much those kids know,” Lana Perrotti, an informational assistant for the center with Visit Casper said. “When you’re young, you go through all that American history in school, it’s just touched on. You really never get a very good concept of the whole migration, but the more you learn about it is just so incredible.”

The beginning of August additionally marks the 20th anniversary of the center, an occasion to be celebrated Aug. 9-13 with small activities. Other events are set to be hosted throughout the summer, such as a Native American culture and history program coming up this weekend.

“It’s amazing what you learn that you never knew about our country until you get exposed to this place,” Perrotti added.

The last thing visitors see when exiting the building are large letters on the back of the doors. “Happy trails,” they read.

More information on the center can be found at https://nhtcf.org/.