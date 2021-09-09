One dead in Casper fire caused by extension cord

One person died in a structure fire in Casper on Wednesday, police said Thursday.

An investigation into the fire, which occurred on East Second Street near Fenway Street on Wednesday morning, found it was caused by an overloaded extension cord.

According to a release from the Casper Police Department, there were two adults inside the building at the time of the fire.

One person was found by fire crews inside and died at Wyoming Medical Center. The other was able to escape the building and was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Casper Fire-EMS said in a statement Thursday that they believe the fire was accidentally ignited by heat from the overloaded cord.

