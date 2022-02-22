One died in last week's house fire in Casper, police say

One woman died in a house fire that occurred Friday in Casper, police said Tuesday.

The woman died Friday, the same day a fire started at her home in central Casper, a police spokeswoman said.

Casper police says they are assisting the city fire department in investigating the blaze. At this time, no criminal activity is suspected, police said.

The woman, whom authorities did not identify, was the only person inside a home on the 400 block of Kirk Avenue that burned early Friday morning.

Responding crews found her inside and brought her out. she was taken to Wyoming Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Crews had a hard time getting inside due to what the department called “significant amounts of stored materials and household goods.” As some firefighters sprayed water on the flames, others entered through the windows and began searching inside.

Casper Fire-EMS reported on the fire last week, but did not disclose the woman's condition.

