One hospitalized after Capser house fire
One hospitalized after Capser house fire

  • Updated
Casper fire

A home on the 2000 block of East A Street burns in Casper on Friday.

 Casper Fire-EMS

One person was taken to the hospital after a mobile home caught fire on Friday morning in Casper, accordin to Casper Fire-EMS.

Crews responding to the fire found heavy smoke and high heat emanating from a modular home on the 2000 block of East A Street, the department reported. 

Firefighters extinguished the blaze while also searching the home. They found one person inside and got them out. 

The occupant was taken to Wyoming Medical Center. Firefighters say they don't know the person's conditions. 

Crews also removed two dogs from the home, one of which died.

