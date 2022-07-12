One injured after oil tank burns in Converse County

One person was flown to a burn center in Colorado after an oil tank caught fire in Converse County on Tuesday morning.

The fire ignited before 9 a.m. at the end of Coal Creek Road, near the Natrona County border, on a well pad owned by Colorado-based oil and gas exploration company Southwestern Production Corp.

Crews extinguished the blaze. The cause is still being investigated.

A “column of heavy black smoke” could be seen from Casper, prompting calls to emergency services, Evansville Fire said in a press release.

Evansville, Glenrock and Douglas sent firefighters to the scene, where they were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby grassland.

Converse County Commissioner Robert Short confirmed one person was injured in the blaze and flown to Colorado for treatment.

Short said industrial fires like this are unusual in Converse County. He’s not sure how long it’s been since the last.

“Four years ago, or five years ago,” he said. “Maybe even a little longer.”

Operator Southwestern Production Corp. did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

Representatives at the Department of Workforce Services and Department of Environmental Quality said they were unaware of the tank fire when contacted by a Star-Tribune reporter on Tuesday afternoon.

Because the fire was close to the county line, crews from both Natrona and Converse responded to the scene.