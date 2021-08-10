 Skip to main content
One killed, four injured in crash west of Casper
One killed, four injured in crash west of Casper

A Wyoming man died Sunday morning in a three-vehicle crash west of Casper, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report.

The highway patrol identified the man as 51-year-old David Cieslar.

The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26 when a Dodge Caravan heading east traveled into the westbound lanes. A GMC Sierra heading in the other direction tried to avoid the Caravan, but the two vehicles collided, according to a highway patrol report. 

The Sierra drove off the road, where it struck a fence. The Caravan, meanwhile, collided head-on with a Subaru that had been traveling behind the Sierra. 

Four other people were injured in the wreck. 

The highway patrol is investigating a possible medical condition as a contributing factor in the crash. 

